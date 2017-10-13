New DeKalb Entertainment Commission launches

Third Rail Studios located in metro Atlanta. IMAGE DEKALB ENTERTAINMENT COMMISSION

DECATUR, GA. - The new DeKalb Entertainment Commission launched earlier this week with the goal of furthering the county’s film, television, music and digital entertainment industries.

The commission’s kick off continues on Oct. 21 with an inaugural “Entertainment Expo” which will offer panels, networking and other resources for DeKalb businesses and residents.

“The new DeKalb Entertainment Commission will be about making connections, building collaboration and creating amazing content,” said Andrew Greenberg, commission chairman. “It will be the economic engine that drives growth for our county across the entertainment industry, encouraging companies to locate here while creating jobs and spurring construction, development and overall industry growth.”

“The commission will be an important resource for DeKalb County as the entertainment industry continues to grow across Georgia,” Greenberg said. “It has already had an enormous economic impact statewide, with $9.5 billion in film and television, $3.7 billion in music and almost $2 billion in digital entertainment.”

A new website, DeKalbEntertainment.com, has been launched, as well as a new online portal that will allow productions to select locations and streamline permitting. The county will offer a regular series of events to educate and support local business, along with an ongoing marketing program.

“The commission’s commitment to generating economic impact in DeKalb has already been demonstrated,” said Shelbia Jackson, the commission’s entertainment liaison. “We’ve contracted with several DeKalb-based companies to design our new logo, build the new website, plan the launch and Expo events, create signage, and provide marketing and public relations services.”



