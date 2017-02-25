New developments in disappearance, return of missing child

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WXIA Breaking News
-
April the giraffe gets a visitor while on baby watch
-
Decatur student's 'Jeopardy' college champ
-
Video shows moments before rapper Bankroll Fresh's death
-
Atlanta couple moves forward after tragedy
-
RAW VIDEO: Bankroll Fresh shooting
-
Podcaster creator talks arrest in Grinstead case
-
Kindergarten students walk out of NISD school
-
Warrant reveals possible motive in death of Tara Grinstead
-
Looking into the suspect arrested in Tara Grinstead case
More Stories
-
Lead lingers, testing still sporadic in metro…Feb 24, 2017, 7:32 p.m.
-
Investigation continues into bodies found…Feb 24, 2017, 7:32 p.m.
-
Once-kidnapped boy returned homeFeb 25, 2017, 7:39 a.m.