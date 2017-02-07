ATLANTA -- Georgia lawmakers have a new "campus carry" bill to consider. It is very similar to the bill vetoed by Gov. Nathan Deal last year.

The bill, HB 280, would allow permit-holding Georgians, age 21 and up, to carry weapons on college campuses. The bill exempts athletic facilities and student housing. This year's version adds an exemption for preschool space but "shall not apply if (the campus) has more than one building on the campus housing preschool space."

Backers of campus carry told 11Alive News in January that they intended to introduce largely the same bill as last year, with an eye on holding true to their Second Amendment principles.

Gov. Deal vetoed last year's version of the bill over concerns about day care and other issues.

(© 2017 WXIA)