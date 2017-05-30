New grocery store ‘a decade in the making' set to open Wednesday

Construction equipment rests outside a new Publix supermarket in Central Florida. Credit: Warren-Pender (Photo: Warren-Pender, Warren-Pender)

ATLANTA – A new Publix, which is the first phase of a $95 million shopping center development in northwest Atlanta, will open for business on Wednesday morning.

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and City Councilwoman Felicia Moore will be on hand to celebrate the store’s opening, which is at Moore’s Mill Road and Marietta Boulevard.

The project include 70,000 square feet of retail, including the 45,600-square-foot Publix. A second phase will include 345 apartments and additional retail.

According to the city council, the development is expected to create about 300 permanent jobs and $2 million in annual sales tax revenue. The project ultimately will receive the benefit of $5.5 million in various city incentive programs.

Several Publix corporate officials are also set to be on hand.

In a statement, the city council said the grocery store has been a decade in the making.

