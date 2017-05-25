New gun law creates patchwork rules on campus

(Photo: Richards, Doug)

ATHENS, GA -- New guidelines for the state’s Campus Carry law is sowing some confusion at the University of Georgia. The guidelines create a patchwork of rules for the new law, which takes effect in a little more than a month.

"I think it’s very unsettling," said Professor emeritus James Cobb, a historian who views the new rules as just more bad news from a law he opposed from the get-go.

"I can’t buy the argument there’s going to be any protective value whatsoever in allowing this," Cobb said Thursday.

Dr. Cobb sees new rules that will allow guns in student recreation facilities – but not in athletic facilities like Sanford Stadium. He sees rules that disallow guns in fraternities and dorms – but allow them on the campus’s sidewalks and greenspaces. And he sees rules that don’t allow guns in offices – but do allow them in the common areas outside of offices.

"It clarifies it for me in a way I wish it didn’t, in that it appears you can carry a gun into a classroom which I think is the first place it should be disallowed," Cobb said.

But the law only allows guns in classrooms that don’t have high school students in them – and the guidelines say “it is the responsibility of the (gun) license-holders to seek out this information and make themselves aware of which classrooms fall within this exception.”

"It was confusing. Why bother?" asked GA staffer Anne Hurne, who says the law and the rules split hairs and sow confusion. "I certainly hope nothing bad happens," she said.

"I don’t think it’ll be the end of the world," countered UGA student Andrew Davis, who thinks the campus won’t be much different this fall than it was last fall. The UGA junior expects to get a carry license and doesn’t expect it to be a big deal to anybody.

The law will allow weapons at outdoor tailgate parties prior to football games.

"Athens in general is probably very armed, like around the city," Davis said. "So I don’t think it’s going to be that big of a difference (when the law is enacted) in how it is now."

One change you’re not likely to see on campus July 1: You’re not likely to actually see more guns. That’s because the law specifies that guns carried on campus have to be concealed.

