New PETA billboard planned for Atlanta: 'Meat interrupts your sex life'

ATLANTA -- PETA has a new message for meat-eaters and it will soon be seen above Atlanta roads.

"Meat Interrupts Your Sex Life," the new campaign reads.

The activist group already has a towering billboard in Dallas, Texas, and said it plans to bring one to Atlanta and Fayetteville, N.C. later this summer. Texas, Georgia and North Carolina are the biggest producers of beef, poultry and pork, respectively, according to the group.

In the Dallas billboard, a cow is lying in between a couple that appears to be uninterested in one another. "Meat interrupts your sex life" is written next to the picture with a description that says, "Meat and dairy clog your arteries and can lead to erectile dysfunction." Georgia's billboard will look much the same, but features a chicken.

According to PETA, the ads aim to remind residents that consuming meat "can have a major impact on what happens-- or doesn't happen-- in the bedroom."

"There's nothing sexy about animal suffering and clogged arteries," said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. "PETA's cheeky billboard will have Dallas diners swapping that deadly date-night steak for a vibrant veggie burger in a heartbeat."

There's no word on where the billboard will be displayed, though it's sure to get people talking no matter where it ends up.

