Newnan school closed Friday due to terroristic threat

NEWNAN, Ga. - Students at Newnan Crossing Elementary School took Friday off after a threat against a teacher prompted officials to close the school out of precaution.

Newnan Police said the school was mentioned in the threat. Coweta County Superintendent Steve Barker notified parents of the situation Thursday evening by phone.

In a notice sent to parent he stated, "Due to the fact that the individual who made this specific threat has not been accounted for by law enforcement, we will not have classes tomorrow, Friday, February 3 at Newnan Crossing Elementary School."

Police said the man responsible for making the threat was arrested Friday morning in Mobile, Ala. His name has not been released yet.

Newnan Crossing Elementary School will reopen for classes on Monday as regularly scheduled.

