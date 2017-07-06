$10K reward offered in sleepover drive-by that injured Newnan girls

NEWNAN, Ga. -- Four girls gathered inside a living room for a sleepover were met with a barrage of bullets late one summer night.

It happened just before midnight on Monday June 25 when police said an unknown person shot into a home on Reynolds Street, piercing the living room, kitchen and two of the girls.

Emaya Ward and her cousin were shot and transported from Newnan to Atlanta. Emaya was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the face. Her cousin was shot in the leg but released.

Emaya would stay longer and require intensive care and a breathing machine. About a week later, she was released from the hospital.

Now, there is a bigger reward for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible. The girls told police that after the gunshots they heard a car speeding off from the area.

(Photo: Haney, Adrianne)

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta increased their reward to $5,000. The City of Newnan is offering a separate $5,000 reward "for information provided through their organization that leads Law Enforcement to a successful close in the case by arrest and prosecution."

"These rewards are independent from each other and gives individuals two paths to assist law enforcement in seeking justice for the victims of this case. Each tip will be evaluated independently for reward disbursement," a statement from Newnan read.

Witnesses are asked to call The Newnan Police Department at 770-254-2355 and ask for Sgt. J. Beneke, Lt. T. Washington or D.C. Cooper.

Anonymous Tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or 404-577-8477.

