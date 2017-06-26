2 children shot after bullets fired into home

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

NEWNAN, GA - Two 11-year-old girls suffered from gunshot wounds after bullets were fired into a home on 45 Reynolds St., late Sunday night.

After police were able to investigate the home, it was determined that an unknown person fired shots from the outside, into the living room and the kitchen of the residence.

Four young girls were inside the home at the time of the shooting and attempted to flee after hearing several gunshots fired.

One girl was struck in the right side of her face and another girl was struck in her left thigh.

They were transported to Children's Hospital of Atlanta in Egleston--one by helicopter and the other by ambulance.

Both girls are in stable condition.

Police have not identified the suspect at this time. They are asking for anyone who may have information about the incident to contact the Newnan Police Department at (770) 254-2355.

