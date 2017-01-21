Caught on camera: Georgia Power demolishes 830 foot stack in metro Atlanta

(Photo: Vimeo/Newnan Times-Herald)

NEWNAN, Ga. -- With a countdown, a bang and a ground-shaking rumble, an unmistakable landmark towering above Coweta and Carroll counties came crashing to the ground.

The explosive final moments of the 830-foot-tall stack at Plant Yates, near Newnan, Ga., were captured by the Newnan Times-Herald as it came toppling over during a planned demolition.

Georgia Power's John Craft told the paper that the demolition was the next step in dismantling retired portions of the plant which first powered up in 1950.

The power company worked with professional demolition experts as well as local sheriff's offices and the Georgia Department of Transportation to coordinate efforts.

Read more fo the Newnan Times-Herald's coverage of the demolition at: http://bit.ly/2j9ei2e

