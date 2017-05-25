GBI: Nursing assistant arrested for causing 98-year-old woman's death

NEWNAN, Ga. -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a nursing assistant after finding that he caused injuries that lead to a 98-year-old woman's death.

Newnan police said that Edna Warren sustained a broken leg following contact with 43-year-old Hakim Ogunkunle on Tuesday. Warren was taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital where she underwent emergency surgery but she died during the procedure.

The police department requested the GBI's assistance in the case and, on Thursday, the agency announced their findings - that Warren intentionally caused the elderly woman's injury.

Ogunkunle was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and exploitation as well as intimidation of an elderly person. He is being held at the Coweta County Jail.

