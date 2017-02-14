Warrant issued for mom after toddler shoots sibling at Newnan restaurant

NEWNAN, Ga. -- Authorities have issued a warrant for a local mother after her toddler shot and injured his older sister at a Newnan restaurant.

Jennifer Cotton is now wanted by the Newnan Police Department on one count of Reckless conduct after her 2-year-old boy found her handgun in her purse and fired it, striking Cotton's 11-year-old daughter in both legs.

The family was at the Number 1 Buffet on 1731 Newnan Crossing Blvd on Sunday afternoon when the shooting happened.

The 11-year-old was taken to a hospital in Atlanta, where she was in stable condition. Authorities said she is expected to make a full recovery.

