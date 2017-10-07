Newton County authorities searching for missing 2-week-old infant

Caliyah McNabb was born September 23 (Photo: WXIA)

COVINGTON, GA - The Newton County Sheriff's Department is searching for a 2-week-old infant reported missing from the Eagle Point Trailer Park in Covington Saturday morning.

According to Newton County Sheriff's Capt. Keith Crum, the parents reported that the child was fine at 5 am when they fed and changed the baby, but when they went to check on the child at 10 am, she was missing from the bedroom.

The baby, Caliyah McNabb was born premature on September 23, and weighs only about 5 pounds. Her parents are Courtney Bell and Chris McNabb. They live together but are not married.

Crum said police have canvassed the area and used a search dog to track the baby's scent to about a mile away from the trailer park before coming back.

Deputies have interviewed both parents and other relatives, and, according to Crum, everyone has been cooperative throughout their investigation.

He indicated that they would continue their investigation, despite the potential incoming severe weather.

