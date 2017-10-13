No blanket refunds for Garth Brooks concert, M-B Stadium says

ATLANTA - Admitting that the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium has some sound issues to work through, officials said there will be no blanket refunds for Thursday night’s Garth Brooks concert.

“We did have some negative feedback from customers who attended last night’s concert and we take that very seriously,” said Steve Cannon, CEO of AMB Group, in a conference call with reporters on Friday. “Our guest relations teams are fielding calls and working with fans on an individual basis, but we are not offering any blanket refunds.

"We had thousands and thousands of fans that had and absolutely incredible night last night."

Cannon said stadium officials learned that upper-level customers were having trouble hearing the concert during the warm-up acts, and said officials and engineers are still working to determine exactly what caused the problems.

Stadium officials said they became aware of the problem during the warm-up acts and worked to fix the issues. But when Brooks took the stage, fans in the upper-level concourse reported major audio issues, so much so they couldn't even tell what song the artist was performing.

“Sound optimization issues are something every new stadium experiences,” Cannon said. “This was our first concert; it was a big milestone for us, and we will work to make the experience better for our customers.”

Cannon said engineers sound checked the venue before the concert, “but there is a difference between sound checks in an empty building compared to one with more than 70,000 people inside.

“We have some sound optimization issues to work through,” Cannon said. “We’re in the process of working with our sound suppliers to make sure that, by the time the next concert rolls into town, we will have addressed those issues.”

GALLERY: Garth Brooks plays M-B Stadium's first concert





© 2017 WXIA-TV