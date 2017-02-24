'No Dumping' sign surrounded by hundreds of tires. And Neighbors are mad.

It's spelled out in large black letters: NO DUMPING. It threatens a fine and time in jail. It sits in the middle of 300 discard tires and an old toilet.

Something needs to change.

"We have a problem," Allen Lawson said. The brazen and illegal dumping in his Atlanta neighborhood along Kimberly Road has become an embarrassing and potentially hazardous problem.

"It's just outrageous," Karen Ergun said."I see the tire spread out at least it's over three quarters of a mile on both sides of the road."

It's not an exaggeration. City of Atlanta code enforcement estimates 300 tires and a variety of other trash litter the area. The bulk of trash sits on a 93-acre tract of undeveloped land, but it also covers some right-of-ways and sidewalks. The trash is creeping right up to homeowners' property lines.

"It's an eyesore for one thing," Lawson said. "And it could be a potential disaster if I fire happens."

"When they get on fire they continue to burn, there is no effective way that I know of that they can put them out.

So it would create a toxic situation, toxic air in the neighborhood," Ergun added.

She also said the ugly sight is decreasing the value of their homes. "It's so embarrassing."

In an attempt to avoid bureaucratic delays, Ergun reached out to 11Alive.

"It's hard to get through to the right person that's going to take care of it or even do something about it or respond so that's why I came to you guys," she said.

On Friday, within two hours of when 11Alive started pushing for answers, city crews showed up to survey the dumping issue. They immediately made plans to clean up the site.

A spokesperson issued a statement about those plans:

While the City is not responsible for clearing illegally dumped tires that are on private property, the City of Atlanta Department of Corrections will send out a crew next Tuesday – weather permitting – to remove tires from the wooded area. They will then put the tires in the Public Right of Way and DPW Solid Waste Service Team will remove for proper disposal.

11Alive tracked down the real estate agent representing the owners of the 93-acre property. Kyle Gable with Ackerman & Co. said he and the owners didn't know their property had become an illegal dumping ground. He vowed to visit the property and work with the city for a solution.

The city can't fix a problem they don't know about. You can dial 311 to report non-emergency problems like illegal dumping.

