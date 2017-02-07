Former Gwinnett cop arrested after teen hit by patrol car dies

Former Gwinnett Officer Scott York was arrested and charged in a teen's death after striking him with a patrol car. (WXIA)

NORCROSS, Ga. -- A 16-year-old is dead and a now-former police officer is charged in his death.

Former Gwinnett Police Department Officer Scott York was arrested after 16-year-old Jose Coreas-Meja died a week after being hit by York's patrol car. York faces Vehicular Homicide, Reckless Driving and Too Fast for Conditions charges.

He was booked into the Gwinnett County jai on Feb. 7, the day after Jose passed away.

The crash happened on evening of Jan. 29 when York was responding to a pedestrian accident. Jose and his cousin Joel Mejia, 18, were walking on the sidewalk when York lost control, crossed into oncoming traffic and jumped the curb before crashing into the teens.

York's cruiser didn't stop until it crashed into two cars that were parked in a drive way. The impact from the collision pushed the cars into the house, damaging it also. While York did have his lights and sirens on as he responded to the other emergency, black box data from inside the patrol car said he was traveling close to 100 miles per hour.

Both teens were taken to the hospital; Joel was released to recover at home. He described the crash to 11Alive Deborah Tuff.

York was fired on Jan. 31 and in his termination letter, the police chief said York should have been driving at the speed limit of 40 miles per hour. He also can't appeal his firing because he had only been on patrol for less than a year.

He hired criminal defense attorneys Lawrence Zimmerman and Kyle Winchester. Zimmerman argues that York immediately rendered aid to the injured teens even though he himself had head and hand injuries.

York also didn’t have any previous disciplinary action in his short career as an officer, according to documents from the State Peace Officers training and Standards Council obtained by 11Alive. He was previously involved in a car crash while on-duty. Authorities said in that case, he was not at fault.

