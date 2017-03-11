Minors blamed for second fire at Gwinnett complex in week

(Photo: Courtesy of Gwinnett Fire)

NORCROSS, Ga. -- Investigators believe the second fire in a week at a Gwinnett County apartment complex was set by minors.

Firefighters responded to KRC Reserve Apartments in the 4200 block of Hunters Club Lane, not far from Jimmy Carter Blvd., at 11:27 a.m. Saturday. Residents at the apartment tried to put the fire out with portable fire extinguishers but were unsuccessful.

The fire was already climbing an outside wall of the apartment building when crews arrived. Firefighters searched the inside for spreading flames but said the fire was contained to the wall and a portion of the attic and roof. The fire was brought under control in a little over 20 minutes.

Fire officials, attributing witnesses, said that two juveniles were responsible for the fire after lighting pine straw near the building. Both were released to their parents on juvenile complaint forms taken by fire investigators. People in 10 units have been temporarily displaced.

It's the second fire in about a week to happen at the complex. Gwinnett firefighters were at the scene on March 4 as well for a fire blamed on "careless smoking" next to a medical oxygen tank. Officials said a dog died in that fire.

