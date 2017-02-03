WXIA
One dead after incident at Gwinnett gas station

Christopher Buchanan, WXIA 2:42 AM. EST February 04, 2017

ATLANTA -- Police are investigating after an incident at a Gwinnett County gas station that left one person dead.

The incident happened early Saturday morning at a Valero gas station off of Beaver Ruin Road and I-85.  Police are now searching for a Porsche Cheyenne with a dealer license plate. It's not clear at this point exactly what happened but police are investigating the death as a homicide.

11Alive is working to gather more details on this developing story. Check back for updates and watch 11Alive News.

