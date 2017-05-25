Police seek men involved in drive-by shooting that injured young child

Kevin Ortiz, left, and Jonathan Augustine Yanez-Gomez (Photo: Norcross Police Department)

NORCROSS, Ga. -- Police are searching for two alleged gang members involved in a drive-by shooting that happened in Norcross on Saturday and left a child injured.

Norcross investigators are searching for 17-year-old Kevin Ortiz and 18-year-old Jonathan Augustine Yanez-Gomez – both believed to be members of the Surenos/Sur 13 gang. Police believe they were two of four people who were involved in a drive-by shooting on Marshes Glenn Drive.

During the shooting, a stray bullet struck a young child. Both men are now wanted on five counts of aggravated assault. Both men are believed to spend time around South Norcross-Tucker Road, however, authorities believe they may be fleeing to North Carolina.

In addition to photos of both men, authorities have also released additional descriptions of Yanez-Gomez’s tattoos. Authorities said he has a “GA” tattoo on the front of his neck and the word “Southside” printed across it.

Two other suspects, Ricardo Vidal and Ruben Herrera are already in custody charged with aggravated assault.

While authorities are asking the public to help them find the men, they are also warning that both are considered armed and dangerous. If found, police tell the public to use caution around them. Police added that the other two suspects wanted in connection to the shooting have already been arrested.

Anyone with information about these two remaining suspects is asked to call Norcross Police at 770-448-2111 or 911.

