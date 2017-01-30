Officer Scott York was behind the wheel of a patrol car when it struck two teens walking on a sidewalk.

NORCROSS, Ga. -- A teenager suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit while walking on a sidewalk Sunday evening.

Jose Coreas-Mejia, 16, and Joel Melendez-Coreas, 18, were both struck by a Gwinnett County Police cruiser when it jumped a curb on Singleton Road just before 9:00. They were both taken to Gwinnett Medical Center where Jose remained Monday afternoon. Joel was treated and released.

Gwinnett Police Officer Scott York was behind the wheel of the cruiser when he said he lost control. He had his blue lights and sirens on when he told investigators he traveled into the center turn lane to pass a vehicle. "The vehicle that he was passing began to merge into the center turn lane at the same time the officer was attempting to pass him," according to police.

The officer moved onto the opposite side of the roadway and lost control of his cruiser. Police said he "entered a critical speed yaw." Webster's dictionary defines a "yaw" as "side-to-side movement." He then jumped the curb striking the two teens before striking two parked vehicles in a driveway--one of which was pushed into the exterior wall of a home.

York received minor injuries and was released from the hospital. He is currently on paid administrative leave.

Gwinnett police's accident investigation unit is in charge of the investigation.

