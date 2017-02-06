Teen struck by Gwinnett police car dies

Officer Scott York was behind the wheel of a patrol car when it struck two teens walking on a sidewalk.

NORCROSS, Ga. -- The teenager who was allegedly struck by a Gwinnett County police car last month month has died.

Gwinnett police said 16-year-old Jose Coreas died around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

The former officer accused in the incident, Scott York, was responding to another pedestrian accident when he lost control of his vehicle, jumped the curb and plowed into Coreas and 18-year-old Joel Mejia.

The two cousins were walking on the sidewalk on Singleton Road when the crash happened. Coreas had been in critical condition, while his Mejia is recovering at home. York, who has since been fired from the department, is also recovering from his injuries.

While York did have his lights and sirens on as he responded to the other emergency, black box data from inside the patrol car said he York was traveling close to 100 miles per hour.

In York’s termination letter, the police chief said York should have been driving at the speed limit of 40 miles per hour. He also can't appeal his firing because he had only been on patrol for less than a year.

Police indicate charges could soon be filed against York.

PHOTOS: Teens struck by police car in Norcross

(© 2017 WXIA)