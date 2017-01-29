Two injured, one seriously, after patrol car leaves roadway in Gwinnett

NORCROSS, Ga. -- Gwinnett police are investigating an accident involving one of their own, Sunday, after a patrol vehicle left the road and struck two pedestrians.

Police said the accident happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Singleton Road in Norcross when the officer left the roadway, traveled over the curb and struck two walkers on the sidewalk.

Police said one of the pedestrians was transported to Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville with serious, life-threatening injures. The other pedestrian's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police spokesperson Cpl. Michele Pihera said they were unsure why the officer left the roadway but said that Gwinnett County's accident investigation unit is working the accident.

"Our hearts go out to the family of the victims," Pihera said. "As officers, we routinely investigate incidents involving others. It's never easy investigating an incident involving one of our own."

Police expect to release additional details on the accident Monday.

