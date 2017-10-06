Northview HS remembers 'brave, intelligent' fallen marine

JOHNS CREEK, GA - A local high school is mourning the loss of one of their very own killed in the line of duty.

Miriam Liu passed away while she was serving in the U.S. Marine Corps on Sept. 24, 2017.

Liu graduated in 2016 from Northview High School. A school spokesperson released details about her funeral and commended Liu for her bravery.

“At age of 19, she made ultimate sacrifices for our country and our community. It is so sad to see such brave, intelligent and caring your lady leaving us. Let’s get together to pay our last visit and to say thank you for your contribution,” the school released in a statement.

Funeral services for Miriam Liu will take place at Wages & Sons Gwinnett Chapel located at 1031 Lawrenceville Highway in Lawrenceville on Oct. 7 at noon.

