Northwest Atlanta neighborhood hit by wave of crime

ATLANTA -- Police are investigating after fatal shots were fired in northwest Atlanta.

Around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to the Sierra Ridge Apartments on 3020 Delmar Lane Friday after a passenger inside a car was shot to death at the location.

According to Atlanta Police officials, the victim and another man drove to the apartment complex for unknown reasons. As they were sitting in the parking lot, the driver told police they were approached by two other men who fired shots into the car, killing the passenger. Police took the driver in for questioning.

This is the second time in just days police have responded to a shooting in the same area. On Tuesday morning, one person was shot and another was killed after gunfire broke out as children were boarding school buses. At this time, investigators don't know if those incidents are related.

Investigators are still working to gather information on both icidents, but according to authorities, no witnesses who may have seen or heard anything have come forward. Police believe they may be concerned about coming forward to help.

"We believe that they are afraid, but we're hoping that we can get someone to come forward and give us some information," said Lt. Charles Hampton with the Atlanta Police Department homicide unit. "It's definitely a challenge, but we're going to need some cooperation."

