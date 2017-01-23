Preliminary survey rates Albany tornado EF2

Dougherty County damage from January 22, 2017 storms as seen on January 23, 2017. (Tyson Paul/WXIA) (Photo: WXIA)

A preliminary survey of damage from the National Weather Service has classified a tornado that left considerable destruction in Albany and killed more than a dozen people in Georgia as a possible EF2.

A survey team from Tallahassee, Fla. traveled to Dougherty County, Ga. on Monday to take a closer look at the damage. The preliminary findings ruled that the path of the tornado was at least a mile wide in some areas. With an EF2 tornado, winds can range from 111 to 135 mph and cause considerable damage.

The team will travel to Worth and Turner Counties to continue to survey the second-half of that same tornado path Tuesday. They will also survey the path of a possible tornado through Thomas, Brooks, Cook and Berrien Counties Tuesday. A finalized rating and full damage report for the storms is set to be complete then.

The tornado that hit Albany was part of a deadly weather system that swept through southern Georgia and northern Florida over the weekend. The southwestern Georgia city was still in the middle of recovering from another destructive storm that hit the area on Jan. 2. The hashtag #HelpAlbany was trending on social media two weeks after that storm as residents continued their cleanup efforts.

This latest system caused even more destruction for the area and left nearly 15 people dead. Dozens more were injured. Already, the number of deaths this year has surpassed the number of fatalities there were in all of 2016, according 11Alive's StormTrackers.

Gov. Nathan Deal has issued a state of emergency for the hardest-hit counties, though that executive order could expand as officials continue to assess the damage.

