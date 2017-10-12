WXIA
October 13 2017 | Road closures, events and construction over the weekend

Crash Clark and Catherine Park, WXIA 4:40 AM. EDT October 13, 2017

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) have released their latest updates on a list of lane closures, construction projects and events that will be taking place over the weekend, so plan accordingly. 

Statewide lane closures

Special events:

  • Atlanta Pride Festival and Parades is expected to see 65,000 people attending this weekend. This will be taking place in Midtown and Piedmont Park on Saturday, October 14 from 1:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 15 from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Falcons vs. Dolphins will be playing at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Sunday, October 15 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00p.m.

Metro lane closures

To survive summer construction, Georgia DOT offers the following tips:

·   Plan ahead. Before you get behind the wheel, call 511 or visit 511ga.org for real-time information on active construction, incidents, road conditions and more.

·   Drive Alert and Arrive Alive. Keep the smartphone out of reach until you complete your drive. And wear your seatbelt.

·   Seek traffic-reducing commute options like carpool or public transit. Visit 511ga.org or http://GaCommuteOptions.com/.

·   Use extra caution in work zones: pay attention, slow down, and watch for workers. Work zone safety is in your hands.

Have a safe and fun weekend.

 

