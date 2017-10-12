October 13 2017 | Road closures, events and construction over the weekend

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) have released their latest updates on a list of lane closures, construction projects and events that will be taking place over the weekend, so plan accordingly.

Statewide lane closures

Special events:

Atlanta Pride Festival and Parades is expected to see 65,000 people attending this weekend. This will be taking place in Midtown and Piedmont Park on Saturday, October 14 from 1:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 15 from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

is expected to see 65,000 people attending this weekend. This will be taking place in on and Falcons vs. Dolphins will be playing at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Sunday, October 15 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00p.m.

Metro lane closures

To survive summer construction, Georgia DOT offers the following tips:

· Plan ahead. Before you get behind the wheel, call 511 or visit 511ga.org for real-time information on active construction, incidents, road conditions and more.

· Drive Alert and Arrive Alive. Keep the smartphone out of reach until you complete your drive. And wear your seatbelt.

· Seek traffic-reducing commute options like carpool or public transit. Visit 511ga.org or http://GaCommuteOptions.com/.

· Use extra caution in work zones: pay attention, slow down, and watch for workers. Work zone safety is in your hands.

Have a safe and fun weekend.

© 2017 WXIA-TV