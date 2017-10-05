October 6 2017 | Road closures, events and construction over the weekend

The Georgia Department of Transportation has graciously released an updated list of lane closures, construction projects and events that will be going on around the metro and we are here to let you know what those updates are.

Statewide lane closures

Special events:

APTA Annual Meeting & EXPO is expected to see 30,000 people in attendance this year. This will be happening on Sunday, October 8, 2017 from 8:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Metro lane closures

To survive summer construction, Georgia DOT offers the following tips:

· Plan ahead. Before you get behind the wheel, call 511 or visit 511ga.org for real-time information on active construction, incidents, road conditions and more.

· Drive Alert and Arrive Alive. Keep the smartphone out of reach until you complete your drive. And wear your seatbelt.

· Seek traffic-reducing commute options like carpool or public transit. Visit 511ga.orgor http://GaCommuteOptions.com/.

· Use extra caution in work zones: pay attention, slow down, and watch for workers. Work zone safety is in your hands.

© 2017 WXIA-TV