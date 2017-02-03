Officer accused of hitting teens lawyers up; said to be 'devastated'

Officer Scott York was behind the wheel of a patrol car when it struck two teens walking on a sidewalk.

NORCROSS, Ga. -- The Gwinnett County Police officer who was fired after he was accused of striking two teenage cousins with his patrol car is speaking through his attorneys, saying he is “devastated” about the accident.

On Sunday night, former rookie officer Scott York was responding to another pedestrian accident when he lost control of his vehicle, jumped the curb and plowed into 16-year-old Jose Coreas and 18-year-old Joel Mejia.

The two cousins were walking on the sidewalk on Singleton Road when the crash happened. Coreas is still in critical condition, while his Mejia is recovering at home. York is also recovering from his injuries.

11Alive’s Valerie Hoff spoke to the two prominent attorneys hired to defend the rookie cop against any potential charges in the high-speed accident.

Attorneys Lawrence Zimmerman and Kyle Winchester say that while York is praying for the young victims, he is concerned he may face criminal charges related to the accident.

“This is the last thing he'd ever want to have happen,” his attorney said. “He was going to help someone else and he ended up in a crash and people are injured.”

While York did have his lights and sirens on as he responded to the other emergency, black box data from inside the patrol car said he York was traveling close to 100 miles per hour.

He was fired by the Gwinnett County Police Department after, and in his termination letter, the police chief said York should have been driving at the speed limit of 40 miles per hour. He also can't appeal his firing because he had only been on patrol for less than a year.

Now, Gwinnett Police indicate charges could be filed against York as early as next week. But Zimmerman worried that those charges are coming too soon.

“I'm surprised that in a couple of days, they've already done their investigation and made that decision,” he told 11Alive.

Zimmerman argues that York immediately rendered aid to the injured teens even though he himself had head and hand injuries. York also didn’t have any previous disciplinary action in his short career as an officer, according to documents from the State Peace Officers training and Standards Council obtained by 11Alive, though he is now under investigation for Sunday’s accident.

