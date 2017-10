Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Jonesboro.

Clayton County police said the shooting is at the South Cove apartment complex, which is located at 7509 Jonesboro Road.

We’re actively working an officer-involved shooting at South Lake Cove Apartments. — Clayton County PD (@ClaytonCountyPD) October 1, 2017

This story is developing.

© 2017 WXIA-TV