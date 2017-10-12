Woman hit multiple times during officer involved shooting

(Photo: Park, Catherine)

According to Gwinnett County Police, an investigation is underway after an officer involved shooting in Buford, Ga.

Active Investigation: Officer involved shooting on Buford Dam Rd near Shadburn Ferry Rd in Buford. pic.twitter.com/NLbJwzXWVv — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) October 12, 2017

According to Gwinnett PD, SWAT was serving drug-related warrants on the 2000 block of Buford Dam Rd near Shadburn Ferry Rd. early this morning. While doing so, shots were fired and one person was hit.

The woman who was being served the warrant fired at an officer, who then returned fire. The woman was shot multiple times and was taken to GMC Lawrenceville with serious injuries.

Eight people were inside the home at the time the warrant was being served. Seven have been detained.

Update: Woman shot multiple times, taken to hospital with serious injuries, 7 other people detained pic.twitter.com/PrMZiIx6hK — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) October 12, 2017

Update: SWAT Team was serving drug-related warrants on the female, she fired gun at officer, officer not injured pic.twitter.com/l1asBn6vAU — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) October 12, 2017

The officer was not injured.

GBI has been requested to investigate the incident.



