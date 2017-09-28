Officer rear-ended by alleged drunk driver

(Photo: Park, Catherine)

ALPHARETTA, GA - An officer is out of the hospital after the back of his cruiser was rear-ended by an alleged drunk driver.

At around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Officer Jomo bent was working road construction on 400 northbound at Mansell when another driver struck his vehicle.

According to Officer Jason Muenzer, Bent was rushed to the hospital but is expected to be fine.

Charges are pending for the driver as police are still trying to identify what was in her system at the time of the incident.

Officers are treating this as a suspected DUI.

