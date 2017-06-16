Officer saved by bulletproof vest during armed home invasion

HALL CO., GA - A Hall County Sheriff's deputy was shot in the torso while responding to a home invasion late Thursday night.

Just before midnight, the Hall County Sheriff's Office received a call of a home invasion that was taking place in the 4300 block of Campbell Road in east Hall Co.

Deputies arrived to the scene and approached the residence by foot. A vehicle then attempted to flee the residence and swerved at one of the officers and a gunfight ensued.

One deputy was shot in the torso but was saved by his bulletproof vest and was slightly grazed on the head by a passing bullet.

The suspects' vehicle was occupied by two adults and multiple children. Both adults sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. One of the children in the vehicle also got a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital for treatment.

The officer who was hit has been treated and was released.

All suspects involved in the incident were taken into custody.

