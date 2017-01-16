SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. – Police are looking for a blue car that hit a Sandy Springs Police officer during a traffic stop on Friday night just before 9 p.m.

The Sandy Springs Police Department is seeking to identify the vehicle, they believe is a bright blue compact Ford.

The vehicle struck a police officer while on a traffic stop on Roswell Road near Morgan Falls Road, in Sandy Springs, Ga.

The vehicle fled the scene after colliding with the officer.

The officer was transported to the hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

Anybody with information should call the Sandy Springs Police Department, at (404) 843-6637 or Crime Stoppers, at (404) 577-TIPS.

