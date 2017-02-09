Officers chase down robbery suspect in Athens

(Photo: Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

ATHENS, Ga. -- A 21-year-old suspect is behind bars after leading police on a short foot chase in Clarke county.

Randy Daniel was arrested for robbery and aggravated assault after two separate incidents Tuesday night.

Athens-Clarke County police were called to the North Avenue Apartments around 10 p.m. Tuesday when a victim said Daniel attacked her, taking her phone and purse. Daniel left the scene but not before dropping the stolen purse and his jacket.

A short time later police received a call from the Classic Center about another theft in the area. An officer spotted Daniel and recognized his description from the previous burglary call. Officers chased Daniel through the Classic Center disabling him with a stun gun and handcuffing him.

The stolen items from both incidents were located.

