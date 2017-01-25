Official | 363 homes damaged in Albany storms

Damage map from Dougherty Co. January storms.

ALBANY, Ga. -- Officials in Albany and the surrounding cities estimate more than half of Dougherty County has been affected by the deadly January storms.

EMA Director Chief Ron Rowe said although the majority of their area has been damaged in some way, they are not considering themselves "totaled."

"I’m here to tell you we’re not totaled. We will make it…we will recover,” he said.

Rowe said in just one area, 369 structures were affected by this weekend's storms. Of those, 363 were residential. "They’re devastated, a lot of mobile homes, a lot of neighborhoods,” he said.





Housing will continue to be a need for residents in the county and surrounding counties. There are currently 160 citizens living in several different shelters.

As search and rescue efforts wrap up, Rowe said their next big effort will be debris removal.

Albany has become ground zero of the deadly storms that hit Southwest Georgia. There, communities are picking up the pieces. In Georgia, at least 15 people were killed and another 88 were hurt in the weekend storms.

Everything from homes to businesses sustained great damage. An Albany official described the destruction as "phenomenal." This drone video shows the destruction from above.

Rowe said entire mobile home communities have been "removed" by the storm.

Authorities are also searching for a 2-year-old the family said went missing in the storm. Dougherty County Police Captain Thomas Jackson says the parents of Detrez Green reported him missing Sunday night after the storm hit their mobile home in the Piney Wood Estates mobile home community.

His mother, Adijah Rainey, told police he slipped away and went toward the kitchen of the home just as the storm hit. The kitchen was completely destroyed when a large oak tree fell through it. Rainey says she did not see the boy leave the home or see him being swept away.

Governor Deal said he applied for FEMA assistance for Albany after the Jan. 2 storm caused massive damage. That assistance has not been approved, yet.

He said they also applied for FEMA funds after the latest storms saying "we’re doing everything we can to try to get them to expedite approval of that as well."

