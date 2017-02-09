(Photo: Valerie Hoff, WXIA)

ATLANTA -- On Thursday, officials plan to release more than 1 million documents related to a city bribery scandal that's coming to light.

Last month, Elvin Mitchell pleaded guilty to bribing unnamed city officials with more than $1 million in exchange for City of Atlanta construction contracts. Mitchell owns Cascade Building System and ER Mitchell Group. On Wednesday, a second contractor, Charles P. Richards, Jr., was also charged after prosecutors alleged he paid more than $185,000 to unnamed city officials for construction contracts for his company CP Richards Construction.

So far, those city officials accused of accepting the bribes have not been named, although City Hall officials have responded to open records requests by promising to release more than a million pages of documents related to the scandal.

After news of the bribery investigation broke, the mayor's office responded, saying they are cooperating fully with federal investigators in the case.

