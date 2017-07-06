Officials: Home likely 'totally lost' to fire sparked by lightning strike

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. -- Fire crews say a Forsyth County family's house is likely a total loss after a lightning strike sparked a fire.

It happened around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. According to the Forsyth County Fire Department, a neighbor noticed smoke and fire coming from the home and called 911.

By the time firefighters arrived to the home on Watermill Way, the home was already fully engulfed in flames, authorities said.

Officials said no one was was at home when the fire broke out, and no one was injured.

