Officials investigating bomb-making allegations by Paulding County students

DALLAS, GA - A Paulding County middle school is investigating allegations that some students were discussing making bombs.

A spokesperson for Scroggins Middle School said it, along with the Paulding County sheriff’s office, is investigating the claims.

The Paulding Sheriff's Department has also confirmed an investigation, but few details are available.

The school said a note is being sent home with students at the end of Thursday’s school day.

This story is developing.

