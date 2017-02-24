Officials: Man hospitalized after inhaling 'substance'

Emergency responders are on the scene where a man inhaled some sort of substance near the Houston's restaurant on Peachtree Road. (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- A man has been hospitalized after he inhaled some sort of "substance," officials confirmed.

According to Sgt. Cortez Stafford with the Atlanta Fire Department, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Peachtree Street and Colonial Homes Drive Friday afternoon.

Photos from the scene showed several Atlanta Fire vehicles in and around the shopping center next to the Houston's restaurant.

It's unclear what exactly happened, but at least one person had to be transported to the hospital.

