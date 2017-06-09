Officials seek missing man in Monroe County

CULLODEN, Ga. -- Monroe County officials are on the lookout for a local man who went missing from Culloden, Ga.

The sheriff's office reports that 63-year-old William Fredrick Harris Jr. - also known as Fred - is known to drive a distinct blue Ford Ranger with a Georgia license plate reading "BLY 2099".

Officials said that he is known to frequent both Culloden and Thomaston, Ga.

Anyone who knows where Harris may be located should call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 478-994-7010 or contact a local law enforcement agency.

