ATLANTA, Ga – Another building will be imploded on Sunday morning in metro Atlanta, this one in downtown.

The old Georgia archives building, also known as the “white ice cube,” will be imploded at 7 am.

On Saturday morning, the Hammond Exchange Building near Dunwoody was imploded using 500 pounds of explosives. The 11-story, 250,698-square-foot building, built in 1980, was officially vacated in late 2016.

Atlanta police say several roads will be closed for the state archives building demolition, including:

Capitol Avenue, SE between Memorial Drive and Fulton Street

Terry Street, SE between Woodward Avenue and Memorial Drive

Martin Street, SE between Woodward Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr Drive

razer Street, SE between Rawson Street and Memorial Drive

Woodward Avenue, SE between Frazer Street and Martin Street

Memorial Drive, SE between Capitol Avenue and King Street

