Elderly woman rescued from burning home in Atlanta

Photo by Atlanta Fire-Rescue

ATLANTA -- An elderly woman was rescued from her burning home on Friday evening.

Around 6 p.m., Atlanta Fire-Rescue arrived at the home at the intersection of Boulevard NE and Morgan Street NE.

Cortez Stafford, spokesman for the department, said a mattress caught fire. The woman was helped out of the home by a man who also lives there.

Firefighters then helped the lady to the house next door. Cortez said the woman is expected to be okay and did not go to the hospital. The cause of what started the fire is under investigation.

