'What a freakin' mess.' Olens sworn in as KSU president as cheerleader fallout continues

KENNESAW, GA. - Sam Olens was formally sworn-in as president of Kennesaw State University on Thursday, as controversy over the school’s recent response to five cheerleaders who knelt before a recent football game during the national anthem.

On Wednesday, the the University System of Georgia announced an investigation into how the school responded to the controversy.

Internal KSU documents reveal the turmoil at the top in the days following the protest, as the school scrambled to try to contain a sudden firestorm. And one of administrators’ main concerns was not so much the cheerleaders but the bad P.R. that came from it.

“Several cheerleaders… kneeled for the anthem…. Not good…. Much fallout,” Olens texted K.C. White, vice president of student affairs. “It will make the papers, [and] downtown…” meaning the state Board of Regents, the legislature and the governor might not be happy about the protest.

Olens wanted to meet personally with the cheerleaders right away, but administrators opposed that idea.

KSU’s top PR person, Tammy DeMel, texted to White that Olens needed to be careful. “Problem is, all the cheerleaders who knelt from what I understand are African American, so that could open a larger campus issue if you tell them not to kneel. [Olens] is fired up - wonder if he got a call from someone else?”

Olens did receive angry calls, from Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren and from state Rep. Earl Ehrhart, one of the most powerful lawmakers in Georgia.

Warren showed us his record of texts, and he and Ehrhart claim credit for getting Olens to promise them the protest would not happen again.

“[Olens] had to be dragged there, but with you and I pushing, he had no choice,” Ehrhart wrote to Warren.

KSU documents show administrators arranged for the cheerleaders to meet with their coach, to remind them that when they’re in uniform they represent KSU.

One of talking points proposed for the coach warn the cheerleaders about the financial consequences of controversy, “If donors and other athletic program supporters withdraw their support due to these activities, that affects the university’s ability to provide need-based scholarships and other support for your fellow students.”

Olens and other top administrators were exchanging angry emails from KSU backers who said they would withdraw their support of the university. Administrators were also getting emails from people who supported the cheerleaders, and they complained that the university was censoring free speech.

DeMel summed up the controversy in a text: “What a freakin mess.”

Administrators drafted a letter to the cheerleaders, wanting them to know they were not in any trouble, but insisting the decision to keep the cheerleaders off of the field during the national anthem, from now on, was just a coincidence, not a reaction to the protest.

