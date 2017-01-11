On 5-year anniversary, man confesses to cold case murder

Ladell Crumpton was shot and killed when he answered the door on January 8, 2012.

Nearly five years to the day of a deadly shooting in Roswell, police say a man in New York walked into a police station and confessed.

The cold case stretches back to 2012.

On January 8th, Ladell Crumpton and his friends had held a party at their apartment off Old Holcomb Bridge Road. By midnight, most of the crowd had left. Just two or three people were in the house when a man knocked on the door.

As soon Crumpton answered, he was shot and killed.

Eyewitnesses helped police develop a sketch, but the shooter was wearing sunglasses and a hat. There was no motive and no suspects.

Roswell Police developed this sketch from witnesses to a 2012 murder.

Crumpton was a father of two. For five years, his family hoped for justice, but nothing came.

Then this past Friday, a man walked into the Scardale, New York Police Department and confessed to the deadly shooting.

Authorities are not identifying the suspect, but jail records show that Kwame Dozier is being held on charges of being a fugitive from justice. Records show Dozier lived in the Atlanta area in 2012, but after that he dropped off the grid. There are no records of him for almost five years.

Roswell Police tell 11Alive's Ryan Kruger detectives flew to New York to interview the suspect. They say his confession is credible and he will face charges. They're working to get an arrest warrant, and the man will be extradited to Roswell to face charges.

We reached out to Crumpton's family, but they didn't want to speak about the arrest.

