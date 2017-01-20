ATLANTA -- Protesters of the inauguration made noisy appearances around Atlanta – while others unhappy with President Trump's ascent viewed the day in rather dark terms.
The noisiest protest took root outside of Atlanta City Hall – with an effigy of the new president, and a host of complaints about Trump and politics in general.
A few blocks east of downtown, Manuel’s Tavern did a brisk lunchtime business as the inauguration boomed from countless TV sets
"Real anxiety for my children," said Angelo Fuster at Manuel's Friday. "(Trump is) so ill prepared to be president. And the transition has not diminished any of those concerns. They’re not ready to take office."
At the AU center, home to three historically black colleges, inauguration day posed challenges for students who grew to know Barack Obama as more than a president.
"It does feel like, I guess you could say, the end of an era. But it happens," said Kyra Hayes, an Atlanta University senior. "It happens every four or eight years."
Adam Ferguson, a Morehouse senior, said Obama inspired him to keep abreast of public affairs. "As far as President Obama goes, he’s a pretty cool guy. I love him," Ferguson said Friday.
