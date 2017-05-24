One burned in DeKalb apartment fire

(Photo: Google Earth)

DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- At least a dozen people are out of their homes and one person injured after a fire at an apartment complex outside of Clarkston on Wednesday.

Authorities said the fire happened at the Silver Oak Apartment Homes at 1281 Brockett Road.

Fire officials said the fire began in one unit and spread to others - though fire officials were able to knock down the flames quickly

One person suffered burns to his left arm and was taken to the hospital for treatment though the injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

© 2017 WXIA-TV