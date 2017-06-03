One dead after tractor trailer, SUV collide on I-285

WXIA

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga – One person is dead from an overnight traffic fatality on I-285 in DeKalb County.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, a tractor trailer and an SUV collided, sending the SUV over a guardrail.

The truck was carrying 10,000 pounds of paper products.

Portions of I-285 northbound were down to one lane while police investigated the crash.



