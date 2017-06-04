WXIA
Close

One dead, another shot in violent Decatur shootout

Tim Darnell , WXIA 8:04 AM. EDT June 04, 2017

DECATUR, Ga – One man was killed and another shot in the foot after a violent encounter in an unincorporated Decatur apartment complex.

DeKalb police said a group of individuals got into an argument which escalated into a shootout with high-powered rifles.

The incident happened at the Decatur Garden Complex on Glenwood Drive, a complex that was previously known as Peachcrest Garden Apartments.

Police said a shotgun was also used in the incident, as well as some smaller caliber handguns.

Numerous bullet casings were spread along the grounds of two separate apartment buildings.

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories