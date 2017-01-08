One dead in Cobb County house fire

THINKSTOCK

COBB COUNTY, Ga -- Firefighters battled a blaze on Old Concord Road on Sunday, which has resulted in at least one fatality.

Firefighters said 911 calls started rolling in around noon. Crews arrived in minutes and found clouds of smoke billowing from the front porch. However, as they battled the flames, the roof caved in.

One body was found inside and crews said the damage is so great that there's no way to determine if anyone else was inside.

The fire is still under investigation.

