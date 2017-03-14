Photo: Atlanta Fire Rescue

ATLANTA -- Firefighters said one man is dead after a fire broke out at the Venetian Hills Apartments early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters have not confirmed if the body found is that of an elderly man who they said was missing. The complex that is located at 1829 Cambellton Road.

The fire started around 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Sgt. Cortez Stafford said approximately six units are damaged by the fire. There is no word on how many residents have been displaced.

