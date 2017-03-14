WXIA
Close

Man dies in early morning apartment fire

At least one person was killed and an elderly man is missing in an early morning fire at the Venetian Hills Apartments.

Tiffany McCall, WXIA 6:26 AM. EDT March 15, 2017

ATLANTA -- Firefighters said one man is dead after a fire broke out at the Venetian Hills Apartments early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters have not confirmed if the body found is that of an elderly man who they said was missing. The complex that is located at 1829 Cambellton Road.

The fire started around 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Sgt. Cortez Stafford said approximately six units are damaged by the fire. There is no word on how many residents have been displaced.

PHOTOS | One person killed in apartment fire

 

Watch Atlanta Alive for updates.

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories